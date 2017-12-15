A Brooklyn contractor ripped off five Nassau County homeowners who paid him a total of nearly $400,000 to repair damage from superstorm Sandy, prosecutors said Friday in announcing his arrest.

Richard Holowchak, 53, took the money, “and in most cases little or no repair or construction work was performed to the homes,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

Holowchak was arraigned Thursday on charges of grand larceny and scheme to defraud, and was released on his own recognizance, Singas said.

He faces a maximum of 5 to 15 years in prison if convicted, the prosecutor said.

A woman who answered the telephone at the Carle Place law office of defense attorney Jonathan Scher said he had no comment.

Holowchak and his firm, Blue Diamond Construction Management, took the money on different dates in 2013, several months after superstorm Sandy hit on Oct. 28, 2012, the prosecutor said.

“This defendant is accused of preying on innocent Nassau County residents who just lost their homes to the most destructive storm to ever hit our area,” Singas said.

She urged anyone who may have been victimized by a contractor to reach out to her office or the Office of Consumer Affairs.