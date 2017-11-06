This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 62° Good Evening
Overcast 62° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

DA: Copiague man sexually abused 7-year-old child

Luis Saravia was found guilty of sex abuse

Luis Saravia was found guilty of sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child after a two-day trial on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, the Suffolk County district attorney's office said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Copiague man was convicted Monday of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl in March, the Suffolk District Attorney’s office said.

Luis Saravia, 46, faces up to 7 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 6 on first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said. He had been arrested March 20, according to online court records.

A jury issued its decision after a two-day trial and two hours of deliberation, prosecutors said.

Saravia remains in jail pending bail of $75,000 cash or $150,000 bond. His attorney could not be immediately reached Monday night.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Closing arguments in the bribery trial of Norman Closing arguments Tuesday in bribery trial
Eagle Scout John Ninia, 17, of Troop 70, LI Eagle Scout earns all 137 merit badges
Striking bus drivers for Baumann & Sons picket Union: School bus drivers in 4 districts on strike
Christopher Bouchard, left, is arraigned in court Records: Upgraded charges in fatal dirt bike crash
Mourners, at the West Street bike path in Mayor, Macri mourn Argentines killed in attack
An administrative assistant employed by a wholesale greenhouse This farmer may have to spring for overtime
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE