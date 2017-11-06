A Copiague man was convicted Monday of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl in March, the Suffolk District Attorney’s office said.

Luis Saravia, 46, faces up to 7 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 6 on first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said. He had been arrested March 20, according to online court records.

A jury issued its decision after a two-day trial and two hours of deliberation, prosecutors said.

Saravia remains in jail pending bail of $75,000 cash or $150,000 bond. His attorney could not be immediately reached Monday night.