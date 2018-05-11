TODAY'S PAPER
DA: 2 convicted in shooting death of Uniondale man

The men were “seeking revenge” for a fight that had occurred earlier, prosecutors said.

Jorge Burgess, 25, of Uniondale, left, and Joshua

Jorge Burgess, 25, of Uniondale, left, and Joshua Taylor, 25, of Hempstead, both were convicted Thursday in the shooting death of a Uniondale man. Photo Credit: Composite: Nassau County District Attorney

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Two men were convicted Thursday in the August 2016 shooting death of a Uniondale man, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said Friday.

Joshua Taylor, 25, of Hempstead, faces 25 years to life after being convicted of second-degree murder, as well as two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, prosecutors said.

Jorge Burgess, 25, of Uniondale, faces 5 to 15 years after being convicted of second-degree manslaughter and a maximum of 15 years for two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He faces a potential maximum sentence of 20 to 30 years, if the two sentences are run consecutively, officials said.

The jury had deliberated for two days.

Stuart Austin of Mineola, attorney for Burgess, said Friday video evidence was shown in court that he felt exonerated his client.

Austin said that based on differences in appearance, “it was clearly not [Burgess].” He said he plans to file an appeal following sentencing next month.

Mitchell Barnett, the attorney for Taylor, could not be immediately reached for comment.

In a statement released Friday, Singas said that Burgess lured the victim, Jude Saint-Clair, 32, of Uniondale, down a side street off Nassau Road in Uniondale, by “waving at him to come over” at about 10 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2016.

Taylor and Burgess then fired eight shots at Saint-Clair, with bullets striking him three times — once in the upper right chest, once in the left shoulder and another causing a graze wound to the buttocks, according to the statement. Taylor used a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol, while Burgess fired a .38-caliber revolver, Singas said.

The two men were “seeking revenge” for a fight that occurred earlier that morning between Taylor’s cousin and Saint-Clair, authorities said.

Both men fled the scene of the shooting, officials said. Burgess was arrested by Nassau County police on Aug. 30, 2016. Taylor was arrested Sept. 10, 2016, in Hartford, Connecticut, and was later extradited.

A third man still faces charges of criminal facilitation and hindering prosecution related to the case.

Taylor and Burgess have been remanded, due back for sentencing on June 12.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Burgess’ possible sentence.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

