A Hempstead police officer has been arrested and pleaded not guilty Tuesday to grand larceny, official misconduct and possessing stolen property charges.

Robert Van Wyen, 32, of Islip, appeared before acting State Supreme Court Justice Meryl Berkowitz for an arraignment in Nassau County Court.

Records show Van Wyen is accused of stealing a Nassau County Police Department portable radio, an encrypted device worth more than $3,000, and using it without authorization to benefit himself.

The alleged theft happened between January 2016 and March 2017, the records show.

The allegations also say Van Wyen's use of the portable police radio involved others who “aided and abetted” him.

His arrest follows a grand jury’s indictment that also charged him with unauthorized use of a computer.

In all, Van Wyen faces three felonies and two misdemeanors.

Van Wyen pleaded not guilty after detectives walked him into the courtroom in handcuffs.

Defense attorney Anthony LaPinta told the judge Van Wyen has been a Hempstead police officer since 2010 and was shot in the line of duty in 2011.

LaPinta said his client won the department’s highest award after the shooting, which happened as his client tried to apprehend a robber.

The defense attorney said Van Wyen was responsible for taking 10 guns off the street and also won accolades for saving a heroin addict who overdosed and a suicidal teenager.

The judge set bond at $20,000 after a request from a prosecutor who did not detail the allegations against Van Wyen during court.

Van Wyen ignored a request for comment while leaving court after immediately posting bail.

Van Wyen’s arrest comes as scandal continues to roil Hempstead Village’s Police Department.

Deputy Chief Richard Holland pleaded not guilty to a bribery charge in November.

Prosecutors have alleged Holland bought his position as deputy chief by paying at least $1,000 to Hempstead Village trustee Perry Pettus in May.

The two men met behind a restaurant and Holland handed Pettus what prosecutors say was cash wrapped in newspaper, according to the allegations.

Pettus faces charges of bribe receiving and official misconduct in that case, and also is facing separate corruption charges following the first of three indictments since last July.

Prosecutors said Holland admitted to investigators that he gave Pettus cash shortly before his promotion from the rank of lieutenant by a June vote of the village board.

Earlier this month, Hempstead police Officer Randy Stith, who also sits on the village’s school board, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in a deal that requires him to resign from the police force this week.

The district attorney’s office had alleged Stith forged a letter of recommendation in 2015 on his application to become a police officer.

Prosecutors also had accused him of withdrawing more than $6,500 from a Fire Department bank account when serving as treasurer for the volunteer force from 2015 to 2018.

Stith, who became a police officer in 2017, pleaded guilty to third-degree possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny and is expected to be sentenced to three years of probation and community service.