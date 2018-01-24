TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Off-duty Nassau police officer charged with DWI on the LIE, police say

Suffolk police found the officer asleep in his car in the highway’s right lane.

Michael V. Bjornstad, 39, of Selden, was charged

Michael V. Bjornstad, 39, of Selden, was charged with DWI on Jan. 25, 2018 Photo Credit: Suffolk police

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
An off-duty Nassau County police officer was suspended without pay after his early Wednesday morning arrest by Suffolk police, who charged him with drinking and driving on the Long Island Expressway in Islandia, authorities said.

Michael V. Bjornstad, 39, of Selden, was charged with driving while intoxicated after a Suffolk police officer observed him with “bloodshot glassy eyes, slurred speech,...

Headshot

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

