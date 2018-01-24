Off-duty Nassau police officer charged with DWI on the LIE, police say
Suffolk police found the officer asleep in his car in the highway’s right lane.
An off-duty Nassau County police officer was suspended without pay after his early Wednesday morning arrest by Suffolk police, who charged him with drinking and driving on the Long Island Expressway in Islandia, authorities said.
Michael V. Bjornstad, 39, of Selden, was charged with driving while intoxicated after a Suffolk police officer observed him with “bloodshot glassy eyes, slurred speech,...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED