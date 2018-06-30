TODAY'S PAPER
DWI charge after cop car struck at traffic stop in Hempstead, police say

A parked Hempstead police car was struck early

A parked Hempstead police car was struck early Saturday morning during a traffic stop in Hempstead, injuring a village police officer and two others, police said. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Janelle Griffith janelle.griffith@newsday.com
A parked Hempstead police car was struck early Saturday morning during a traffic stop in Hempstead, injuring a village police officer and two others, police said. 

The police officer, whose identity was not disclosed, was conducting a traffic stop of a suspected drunken driver, Michael Male, 42, of Westbury, at the time of the accident on Front Street.

Authorities said that after Male was taken into custody, and as the officer was walking Male to the police vehicle, which was parked with its emergency lights on, the two were struck by a Mercury Marquis. The impact of the collision caused the police vehicle to travel 20 feet, striking the police officer and Male. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. 

The driver of the Mercury Marquis, who was not identified, suffered serious internal injuries, police said. The driver was taken to an area hospital and was not charged as of Saturday afternoon, police said.

Male was charged with driving while intoxicated. He will be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

