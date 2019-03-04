A former Suffolk police officer who killed a man while driving drunk the wrong way on Sunrise Highway in West Islip was sentenced Monday to three to nine years in prison.

Robert Scheuerer, 27, of Farmingdale, was given a reduced sentence in return for his guilty plea to aggravated vehicular homicide.

State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho was visually emotional while sentencing Scheuerer in the Central Islip courtroom, urging him to share his story.

“Every day, for the rest of your life, every waking moment, in honor of Brian Fusaro, share your story,” Camacho said. “If you share your story, it will save lives."

Scheuerer admitted he was drunk on Sept. 27, 2016, when he crashed head-on into a van driven by Fusaro, 37, of Bay Shore. The van exploded and Fusaro was burned to death.

Scheuerer began serving his prison term last January, although his sentence had not been imposed.

Addressing the court and members of Fusaro’s family on Monday, Scheuerer said he accepts full responsibility. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about it,” he said, adding that the leg he lost in the crash also serves as a reminder.

“Nothing I can say will bring him back, but I will do everything I can to make sure it won’t happen in the future," he said.

The crash came after Scheuerer drank 10 pints of beer and a mixed drink, then drove west in the eastbound lanes of the highway, Assistant District Attorney Marc Lindemann has said.

Scheuerer pleaded guilty in December 2017 and faced a maximum sentence of 8 ⅓ to 25 years. Lindemann had recommended 4 to 12 years due to the plea.

He surrendered in a Central Islip courtroom on Jan. 18, 2018.

Scheuerer, who was on the force for about a year, was fired by the County Police Department after he was indicted.

Lindemann urged the court not to give the former officer special treatment.

“Yes he did lead a blameless life prior to the crash; however the mission of the Suffolk County Police Department is to serve and protect the community,” he said.

Fusaro’s family and Lindemann declined a request for comment following the sentencing.

Scheuerer also was sentenced to one to three years on the charge of second-degree manslaughter, one year on the second-degree reckless endangerment charge, one year on the aggravated driving while intoxicated charge, and six months on the reckless driving charge. All will be served concurrently.