TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
37° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Former Suffolk police officer sentenced to 3 to 9 years in fatal DWI crash

Robert Scheuerer, 27 of Farmingdale, was given a reduced sentence in return for his guilty plea to aggravated vehicular homicide.

Former Suffolk police officer Robert Scheuerer appears at

Former Suffolk police officer Robert Scheuerer appears at his sentence on Monday at First District Court in Central Islip. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Keshia Clukey keshia.clukey@newsday.com
Print

 A former Suffolk police officer who killed a man while driving drunk the wrong way on Sunrise Highway in West Islip was sentenced Monday to three to nine years in prison.

Robert Scheuerer, 27, of Farmingdale, was given a reduced sentence in return for his guilty plea to aggravated vehicular homicide.

State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho was visually emotional while sentencing Scheuerer in the Central Islip courtroom, urging him to share his story.

“Every day, for the rest of your life, every waking moment, in honor of Brian Fusaro, share your story,” Camacho said. “If you share your story, it will save lives."

Scheuerer admitted he was drunk on Sept. 27, 2016, when he crashed head-on into a van driven by Fusaro, 37, of Bay Shore. The van exploded and Fusaro was burned to death.

Scheuerer began serving his prison term last January, although his sentence had not been imposed.

Addressing the court and members of Fusaro’s family on Monday, Scheuerer said he accepts full responsibility. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about it,” he said, adding that the leg he lost in the crash also serves as a reminder. 

“Nothing I can say will bring him back, but I will do everything I can to make sure it won’t happen in the future," he said. 

The crash came after Scheuerer drank 10 pints of beer and a mixed drink, then drove west in the eastbound lanes of the highway, Assistant District Attorney Marc Lindemann has said.

Scheuerer pleaded guilty in December 2017 and faced a maximum sentence of 8 ⅓ to 25 years. Lindemann had recommended 4 to 12 years due to the plea.

He surrendered in a Central Islip courtroom on Jan. 18, 2018.

Scheuerer, who was on the force for about a year, was fired by the County Police Department after he was indicted.

Lindemann urged the court not to give the former officer special treatment.

“Yes he did lead a blameless life prior to the crash; however the mission of the Suffolk County Police Department is to serve and protect the community,” he said.

Fusaro’s family and Lindemann declined a request for comment following the sentencing.

Scheuerer also was  sentenced  to one to three years on the charge of second-degree manslaughter, one year on the second-degree reckless endangerment charge, one year on the aggravated driving while intoxicated charge, and six months on the reckless driving charge. All will be served concurrently.

Newsday
By Keshia Clukey keshia.clukey@newsday.com

Keshia Clukey covers Long Island education. She has been with Newsday since March 2018 and previously worked at the State Capitol in Albany covering education for Politico. A Plattsburgh native, she also has worked at a number of newspapers in the state including the Times Union in Albany, and has received a number of awards for her work from state and national press agencies.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Reported shooting at Ronkonkoma IHOP at 339 Portion Cops: 'Targeted' shooting inside Suffolk IHOP
Senator Chuck Schumer, in Garden City on Monday, Schumer pushes to improve safety at LIRR crossings
Bales of recyclable paper are loaded onto a Town, recycling operator near $1.4M settlement
John Glasgow shovels his driveway in Hicksville on Stories of snow on Long Island: 'I had no problems'
The Alexander family of Dix Hills in Hawaii 11 people, 4 cars: Multi-generational households on LI
Sade Norwood clears snow from her car on NWS: Up to 6 inches of snow fell on LI overnight