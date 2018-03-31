TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
51° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Police: Driver fleeing crash hits cop, Elmont house

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print

Authorities were looking for a man who crashed into a house in Elmont on Saturday morning after fleeing the scene of an accident and hitting a police officer on foot who was trying to stop the vehicle, Nassau County police said.

A police spokesman said the officer was injured in the leg and taken to a hospital for treatment but that he was “all right.”

The spokesman said the man hit the house on Ludlam Avenue in Elmont at about 5:30 a.m. after the suspect had an accident at another location. The spokesman said there was no information immediately available on the initial accident.

“There was an accident and he fled the scene of that accident,” the spokesman said. He then hit an officer who was investigating as he approached the suspect’s car.

The spokesman said the suspect then crashed into the house and fled on foot. “We’re still looking for the guy,” the spokesman added.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Latest Long Island News

Sonia Gezairlian Grib in April 2007. Founder of LI Baroque Ensemble dies at 82
Jonathan Brache of Lindenhurst skateboards at Tanner Park Weather: Sunny weekend, snow possible Monday
Suffolk County police investigate a fatal shooting at Man fatally shot, 4 others wounded, cops say
Master Sgt. Christopher J. Raguso, seen in an Funeral today for LI’s Christopher Raguso
Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano leaves court Power on Trial: Scenes from the Mangano trial
The West Babylon Fire Department responds to a 5 injured in Suffolk house fire, official says