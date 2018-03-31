Authorities were looking for a man who crashed into a house in Elmont on Saturday morning after fleeing the scene of an accident and hitting a police officer on foot who was trying to stop the vehicle, Nassau County police said.

A police spokesman said the officer was injured in the leg and taken to a hospital for treatment but that he was “all right.”

The spokesman said the man hit the house on Ludlam Avenue in Elmont at about 5:30 a.m. after the suspect had an accident at another location. The spokesman said there was no information immediately available on the initial accident.

“There was an accident and he fled the scene of that accident,” the spokesman said. He then hit an officer who was investigating as he approached the suspect’s car.

The spokesman said the suspect then crashed into the house and fled on foot. “We’re still looking for the guy,” the spokesman added.

Check back for updates on this developing story.