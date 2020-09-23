Cop-killer Anthony Bottom, the last of three Black Liberation Army members still in prison for the 1971 murder of two NYPD officers in Harlem, is slated for parole next month, possibly sooner, despite the pleas of the PBA and the Long Island widow of one of the slain officers.

Bottom, 68, now known as Jalil Abdul Muntaqim, appeared before the state Board of Parole on Sept. 11, and was granted an open date of release of Oct. 20 — or earlier.

Authorities said Bottom, Herman Bell and Albert (Nuh) Washington ambushed NYPD officers Joseph Piagentini and Waverly Jones in the Colonial Park Houses — now, the Rangel Houses — in Harlem on May 21, 1971. The PBA, in a statement Wednesday, said that although Jones died instantly, Piagentini pleaded for his life, "invoking his wife and two daughters," only to have Bell empty "two guns into the already seriously wounded officer."

Piagentini died en route to the hospital.

In a statement released Wednesday, Piagentini's widow, Diane Piagentini, of Deer Park, said: "We are heartbroken to see another of Joe's killer set free by politics. But more than anything else, we are angry."

Bottom, Bell and Washington were each convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to 25-years-to-life, the maximum sentence allowable at the time in New York.

Washington died in prison in 2000. Bell, who also pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the August 1971 killing of Sgt. John Young in San Francisco, was denied parole in New York seven times before being granted his release in April 2018.

Bottom was denied parole 12 times.

Earlier this year, Bottom had sought parole after it was reported he may have contracted COVID-19. New York Attorney General Letitia James challenged a public health release — and records show that on June 4 the Appellate Court ruled against releasing Bottom, stating "This, as petitioner failed to demonstrate the illegality of Muntaqim's confinement, Supreme Court should have dismissed the petition."

PBA president. Patrick J. Lynch on Wednesday blamed the Cuomo administration and the state legislature for playing politics by changing state law and parole board rules, therefore making it "easier for violent criminals to challenge parole denials." Originally, records show that following his previous denial by the parole board, Bottom was not eligible for another appearance before the board until March 2021. But a judge ruled revisions to parole board guidelines meant Bottom was eligible for a new hearing, which he got on Sept. 11.

In a statement Wednesday, Lynch said: "They knew that changing the parole guidelines would unleash more vicious killers like Anthony Bottom back onto our streets."

The PBA said 16 convicted cop-killers had been released from prison in the past three years in New York State.