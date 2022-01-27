A judge Thursday sentenced a Uniondale man who authorities said tried to kill four Nassau police officers in a shooting that followed a 2018 traffic stop to 25 years to life in prison.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Patricia Harrington meted out the sentence to Duane Costa after convicting him in December of four attempted murder counts and four felony weapon charges after a bench trial.

"There’s no excuse for shooting at the police," the judge told Costa during the sentencing.

Prosecutors said Costa, 40, fired two volleys of gunshots at police during a foot pursuit on Oct. 28, 2018, that began when Costa pushed one Nassau police officer and ran from the traffic stop.

Two officers had stopped the car he was a passenger in at about 12:45 a.m. at Midwood Street and Lafayette Avenue in Hempstead after the driver failed to signal for a left turn, according to authorities.

The officers ordered the driver and Costa out of the car after smelling alcohol and seeing that Costa wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was adjusting an object in his waistband, the Nassau district attorney’s office said previously.

The defendant dropped a .40-caliber pistol at the beginning of the chase, then pulled out a CZ 52 pistol and fired multiple gunshots at the officers, according to prosecutors.

They said Costa ran around a corner, encountered two different officers who were in the area for a different matter and fired gunshots at them before running into an alley.

Nassau and Hempstead village police set up a perimeter and arrested Costa a short time later after finding him hiding in a yard on Meriam Street, prosecutors said.

None of the officers fired their guns and authorities recovered both of Costa’s weapons, according to the district attorney’s office.

At the time, Costa was on supervised release after a 2011 federal robbery conviction and told authorities he didn’t want to be caught because of that status, a prosecutor said at the defendant’s 2018 arraignment.

Costa has three prior felony convictions that also include attempted burglary, authorities said previously.