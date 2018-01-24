The trial of a Rockville Centre police officer accused of beating a man in the head with a Taser after a fight outside a bar and then falsifying paperwork about it is expected to begin Wednesday morning.

Officer Anthony Federico, 37, has pleaded not guilty to a felony assault charge, a misdemeanor assault charge, and two counts each of offering a false instrument for filing and falsifying business records, also misdemeanors.

His trial is scheduled to take place in Nassau County Court before acting State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Quinn.

Prosecutors have alleged Federico used excessive force on May 8, 2016, when he struck a 25-year-old man in the head with a Taser, causing a 6-centimeter scalp laceration, while investigating a street assault on South Park Avenue.

But Federico’s defense attorney, William Petrillo of Garden City, has said his client will be exonerated and used “reasonable and necessary force” against a man who displayed “unusually aggressive behavior,” had used cocaine and had a blood alcohol content of 0.20 percent, more than double the legal threshold for intoxication.

The Nassau district attorney’s office has alleged Federico struck the man after a physical confrontation started that involved the officer, victim Kevin Kavanagh, now 27, and the victim’s brother, Brendan Kavanagh, now 21.

Attorneys for the Kavanagh brothers, who are from Rockville Centre, also have claimed Federico assaulted the siblings with excessive force before wrongfully arresting them on charges they said a judge later dropped with prosecutors’ consent.

A cellphone video that recorded part of the event is expected to play a key role in the trial, although the district attorney’s office has said there are “various gaps” that prosecutors will rely on witnesses to fill.

Prosecutors said Federico encountered the siblings while trying to question them as the younger brother was helping his older brother off the ground after a fight between two groups of people that they knew.

They said a struggle between the officer and the brothers began that led the officer to use the Taser on both of them — including the strike to the older brother’s head.

The defense has claimed Kevin Kavanagh struck Federico in the face before the cellphone video began, and later grabbed Federico in a headlock and put another hand by the officer’s gun.

Petrillo also has said Brendan Kavanagh kicked the officer from behind while the officer was trying to subdue his brother.

Federico, who spent eight years with the NYPD before joining the village police force four years ago, is facing up to 7 years in prison if he is found guilty of the top count.