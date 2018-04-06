TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
38° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Driver charged with DWAI after car hits house in Copiague

The driver of a 1999 Toyota Camry crashed

The driver of a 1999 Toyota Camry crashed his car into a house on Verazzano Avenue in Copiague Thursday evening and was arrested, police said. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Newsday Staff
Print

A Selden man was impaired by drugs when he crashed his car into a house Thursday evening in Copiague, police said.

Taylor Lynne, 36, was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance, Suffolk County police said Friday morning.

Lynne was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry at 5:15 p.m. on Verazzano Avenue, near Dixon Avenue, when he lost control of the car and crashed into a home in the 200 block of Verazzano, police said.

Lynne was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. It was unclear when he would be arraigned.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk police at Jake's 58 Casino & Hotel Cops: Jake’s 58 guest arrested after gun find
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Air 1600: Trump says he was in the dark on Stormy payment
The Ronkonkoma Fire Department responds to a vehicle LIE reopens after vehicle fire, police say
There's a chance of snow between 7 and Forecast: Rainy day expected on LI
The house was once the summer retreat of $1.9 million LI home started as farmhouse
Glen Cove City Hall on Glen St. on City to spend $450,000 on ramps, curbs