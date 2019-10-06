TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Copiague woman charged in crash that seriously injured pedestrian, police say

Officials on the scene where a pedestrian was struck Saturday night on 43rd Street near Atlantic Street in Copiague. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com @Writingrachel
A Copiague woman was arrested after, police said, she allegedly left the scene of a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Saturday night.   

According to Suffolk Police, Sagrario Lopez-Escobar was driving a 2005 Toyota Sequoia west on 43rd Street, near Atlantic Street in Copiague, when the vehicle struck a man walking in the roadway around 10:30 p.m. Lopez-Escobar left the scene in the Sequoia, police said, and the victim, whom police haven’t identified, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with serious injuries.

Lopez-Escobar, 67, of 43rd St., was arrested a short time later at her residence and the Sequoia was impounded.

She is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday. 

An attorney for Lopez-Escobar could not be immediately reached.

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

