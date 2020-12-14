The owner of a Copiague deli critically wounded during a shooting inside the business on Saturday night has died, Suffolk County police said Monday.

Bolivar Rodriguez, 61, of Amityville, was one of four victims in the shooting at La Vaquita Deli on Great Neck Road. Another victim, identified by police as Manuel Cruz-Hernandez, 47, of Copiague, died at the scene.

Police said two others — Juan Ramone Avilla Roque, 30, of North Amityville, and Daniel E. Acosta, 40, of Copiague — were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. Their conditions were unknown Monday.

Police on Sunday charged the alleged shooter Dionicio Calderon-Oseguera, 62, with one count of second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder.

Calderon-Oseguera was scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip, but those records were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear if the charges against Calderon-Oseguera will be amended following the death of Rodriguez, who Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, commanding officer of the Suffolk Homicide Squad, said Saturday was an unintended target.

"We believe he was an innocent victim," Beyrer said at the scene.

The shooting took place at about 6:10 p.m., police said.

Rodriguez's son, Oscar Rodriguez, speaking Sunday outside the deli his father has owned for 27 years, described his father as a spiritual man who is well-known and liked in the community.

"He would give you the shirt off his back," Oscar Rodriguez said. "If you didn’t have food he would come give you a plate for free if you needed it. Anything you needed he would give it you."

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

With Vera Chinese and Keldy Ortiz