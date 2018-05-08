A male student at Copiague High School has been charged with making threats against classmates, Suffolk County police said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old student made the threats about 9 p.m. Sunday night on Instagram and was arrested about 7 p.m. Monday, police said.

“The messages consisted of several threats against the students at Copiague High School class of 2019, as well as suicidal statements,” police said in a news release.

The student, whose name was not released, will be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip on a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, police said.

Police did not provide any other details.