Long IslandCrime

Cops: 2 men injured in daytime Copiague shooting

Suffolk County police investigate after two men were

Suffolk County police investigate after two men were shot and injured outside a home on Great Neck Road in Copiague on Saturday afternoon. Credit: Bryan Lopez

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Two Copiague men are expected to survive after a daytime shooting in the hamlet Saturday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

Officers from the First Precinct responded to a 911 call of a man shot in front of a home on Great Neck Road near Florida Avenue at 3 p.m., police said. Officers at the scene found two men: a 28-year-old shot once, and a 29-year-old shot multiple times. They were transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Police believed more than one shooter was involved in the incident. The suspects fled on foot before stealing a black 2011 Toyota Avalon with New York license plate GHL-5001, accordin to police.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

