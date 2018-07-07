A Copiague man was arrested Saturday afternoon after Suffolk County police said he forcibly touched a woman inside a department store and later exposed himself to her.

Ramel Giggetts, 31, inappropriately touched a 69-year-old woman on Friday morning while in a Target store along Sunrise Highway near Albany Avenue and Russell Court in Copiague, police said.

A short time later, he exposed himself to the woman, police said.

Giggetts was charged with forcible touching and public lewdness on Saturday afternoon following an investigation, officers said. He is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday.