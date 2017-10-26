A Bay Shore woman who told a highway patrol officer she was racing to see her “dying” mother to beat a speeding ticket early Thursday then called 911 to report she’d been assaulted by her husband at gunpoint in an attempt to ditch the officer escorting her to a hospital, police said.

Suffolk County police said Alfreda Chaplin, 43, admitted to making the false call after being confronted by the officer.

Police said Chaplin was driving her 2008 Mercedes-Benz east on Sunrise Highway when the officer stopped her for speeding near Exit 46A, on the Great River-Oakdale border, at 2:05 a.m.

Hoping to avoid a ticket, police said, Chaplin told the officer she was rushing to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue where her “mother was dying.” Instead of letting Chaplin drive off, however, the officer said he’d follow her there.

Having “concocted the story about her mother,” police said, Chaplin, with the officer following, then called 911 from her cellphone — giving the dispatcher a false name and falsely reporting she had “been assaulted by her husband, who had a gun” and had left her on the eastbound service road of Sunrise Highway.

She told the 911 dispatcher she was stranded at Exit 46A, police said.

Police said Chaplin hoped the ruse would cause the officer following her Mercedes to give up the hospital escort to respond to the call. Instead, police said, the officer pulled Chaplin over again, this time at about 2:30 a.m. near Exit 52A in Patchogue.

During the stop, police said, the officer confronted Chaplin — asking if she’d made the fake 911 call. She admitted she’d done so, police said.

Chaplin was arrested, charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident, police said, and she also got the speeding ticket.

Police said Chaplin was held overnight for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.