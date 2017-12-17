A Bethpage man has been arrested in connection with the assault of a police officer Saturday night, Nassau County police said.

Thomas Smith, 24, of South Herman Avenue, faces a charge of second-degree assault and was scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said both the officer and Smith were taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

According to a news release, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in front of a Farmingdale bar at about 8:50 p.m. and found Smith to be intoxicated.

The officers took Smith home “for his safety,” and once they got to Smith’s residence and he got out of the car, “the defendant struck a police officer in his head with a closed fist, causing pain and a contusion,” the release said.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.