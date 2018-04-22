Four suspects have been arrested and a fifth was being sought in connection with a box cutter assault Saturday night in New Cassel, Nassau County police said.

The male victim of the assault sustained facial injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said, but his identity was not immediately available.

According to detectives, the assault happened at about 6:45 p.m. inside a Prospect Avenue store when the five suspects attacked the victim with a box cutter. Information about the reason for the alleged assault and the name of the store wasn’t immediately available.

A Nassau police spokesman said the attack started outside the store before the suspects chased the victim inside.

Four of the suspects were taken into custody after police caught them as they left the store, the spokesman said.

“They were fleeing the store and one guy got away,” the spokesman said.

Police identified the four suspects as:

Ademola Olatunji-Bostick, 22, of Washington Avenue, Bay Shore.

Francisco Mateo, 22, of Elm Street, Roosevelt.

Leroy Flowers, 22, of Rutland Road, Freeport.

Rakim King, 24, of Broadway, Westbury.

Police said all face charges of third-degree assault.

Flowers is also charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon.

The fifth suspect is described as male, 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds. He has dark hair and was wearing a blue sweatsuit. Police said he was last seen heading north on foot on Sherman Street.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the attack to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

The suspects were scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court, Hempstead.