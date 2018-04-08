A Huntington man faces a charge of driving while ability impaired after he struck and killed a pedestrian in South Huntington, Suffolk County police said.

David R. Thompson, 75, of Huntington, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Jericho Turnpike at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police said, when the SUV hit Anthony J. Santiago, 54, of Huntington Station, as he attempted to cross at Oakwood Road.

The Huntington Community First Aid Squad transported Santiago to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Thompson, who police said was under the influence of alcohol, was held overnight at the Second Precinct in Huntington and is scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said the vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.