Cops investigating home invasion in Greenport

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com
Three armed intruders busted into a Greenport home in the early morning hours Friday, Southold Town police said.

Town police said they are investigating the home invasion, which occurred on Center Street at 4:49 a.m., with help from the Suffolk police crime lab and identification section, which lifts fingerprints.

No one has been arrested, town police said Friday night.

Other details were not immediately available.  

