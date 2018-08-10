Cops investigating home invasion in Greenport
Three armed intruders busted into a Greenport home in the early morning hours Friday, Southold Town police said.
Town police said they are investigating the home invasion, which occurred on Center Street at 4:49 a.m., with help from the Suffolk police crime lab and identification section, which lifts fingerprints.
No one has been arrested, town police said Friday night.
Other details were not immediately available.
