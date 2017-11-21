Suffolk police are looking for a Coram man wanted for reckless endangerment after he shot a gun during an argument earlier this year, authorities said Monday.

Police said Jeffrey Plummer, 62, also is wanted on two outstanding bench warrants for criminal possession of a controlled substance and New York State vehicle and traffic violations.

No one was injured in the March 21 shooting, when Plummer fired at least three times at his home on Route 112 during a dispute with a man, police said. Plummer then fled, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to Plummer’s arrest. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip by calling Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by submitting it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

All tips are confidential.