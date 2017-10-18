Nassau detectives on Wednesday arrested a homeless man in Glen Cove and charged him with attempted murder in connection with an attack last month on a man who sustained burns on his legs.
German Umanzor, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned on second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault charges Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead, Nassau police said.
They said he is linked to a case on Sept. 12 where officers responded to a report of a man in need of assistance at about 6 p.m. near the Glen Cove Long Island Rail Road station.
The victim, who was not identified, was found in a wooded area near the station suffering from the burns to his legs. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
It was unclear what role police believe Umanzor played in the alleged attack on the burn victim.
Umanzor’s attorney could not be reached for comment.
