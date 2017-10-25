He broke in through a rooftop chimney vent, climbing down into the store by means of a rubber hose tied to piping to secure it, Suffolk County police said. Now, police are asking the public’s help in locating the man, who investigators said burglarized the Amvets Thrift Store this summer in Copiague.
The burglary occurred at the store on Sunrise Highway at about 4:15 a.m. on Aug. 9. Police did not detail what, if anything, was taken.
Police said that after entering the store, the burglar was “startled by the alarm,” took “a ceramic container” and threw it through the front glass door to escape. It was unclear what evidence might have been left.
Police have released video surveillance photos and a video from the incident.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential, and police said callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
