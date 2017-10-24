A Queens man tried to steal items from a Westbury Walmart Monday afternoon and injured two officers as they attempted to take him into custody, Nassau police said.

In the struggle with Clifford Gavin, 46, one officer injured a hand and another sustained a shoulder injury, police said. They were treated at a hospital and released.

A 911 call about a theft in progress first sent officers to the Walmart on Old Country Road, where security personnel gave them a description of a man who tried to leave without paying for his merchandise, authorities said.

Gavin, who fit the description, was seen running away from the store at about 2:50 p.m., police said, and when officers caught up to him, he refused to comply with their orders.

Officers were eventually able to arrest Gavin in connection with the attempted theft. He was also treated for injuries at a hospital, police said.

Gavin, of 93rd Avenue in Richmond Hill, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, fourth-degree grand larceny, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Police said he will be arraigned when medically practical.