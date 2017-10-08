A Kings Point man faces a bribery charge after walking into the Great Neck Estates Police Department’s headquarters and offering an officer drugs and money to not pull him over and write him tickets, authorities said Sunday.
According to Third Squad detectives, at 5:25 p.m. Saturday, Jacob Tal, 21, of Helen Lane, walked into the police department on Cedar Drive and approached the police officer.
“He then offered the police officer drugs and money so that he may not pull him over and write him any tickets in the future,” Nassau County police said in a news release. The officer refused the request and placed Tal under arrest, police said.
Tal was charged with third-degree attempting to bribe a public servant and was being held in lieu of $1,000 cash or a $1,000 bond following his arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead. He was ordered to return to court on Wednesday
A police spokesman said he did not know whether Tal had been pulled over or received tickets in the past or what prompted him to make the offer.
