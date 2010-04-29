Cops: Man sexually abused 11-year-old girl

A 22-year-old man has been charged with having sex with an 11-year-old girl after meeting her in a party, Suffolk police said.

Omar Lopez, of Brentwood, was arrested on Tuesday night in Central Islip after neighbors reported a suspicious man standing next to the victim's house, cops said.

Cops said Lopez had sex twice with the girl in two separate incidents in August 2009.

Lopez was charged with criminal sex act, first degree, and sexual abuse, second degree, and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in the First District Court in Central Islip.