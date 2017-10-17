Suffolk County police said they are looking for a man who broke into cars in Centereach and South Setauket and stole cash and other items.
The break-ins took place on Milburn Road in South Setauket and Tree Road in Centereach between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 3, police said.
Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477, and a reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest, police said.
