An Island Park man was arrested after stealing a garden ornament and fountains from a nursery in the village, Nassau County police said Tuesday.
According to detectives, shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday, Albert C. Garfield, 51, of Sheridan Place, stole a metal garden ornament and two garden fountains worth a total of about $1,000 from the A&T Garden Center on Austin Boulevard.
Garfield is charged with third-degree burglary and was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.
