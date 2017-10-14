Suffolk County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted robbery in Melville earlier this year.
Police said the robbery attempt happened at about 1 p.m. on May 26 when a woman was walking on Walt Whitman Road near Arlington Street.
The woman was thrown to the ground as a man tried to grab her pocketbook, which was secured across her chest, police said.
Police said the man fled in a light-blue, late-model BMW with a sunroof and Illinois plates; there were at least two other men in the vehicle, police said.
The man wanted for questioning is described as being in his 20s with short dark hair, police said.
