A 20-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday morning after robbing a bank in her hometown — while her 10-month-old son was in the car, Suffolk police said.

Madison Munoz, 20, of Shirley, was charged with robbery and endangering the welfare of a child; her son was released to relatives, police said.

After entering Bridgehampton National Bank on Montauk Highway, the defendant gave the teller a note demanding cash, police said.

After the teller gave her an unspecified amount of cash, Munoz fled in her car at about 9:50 a.m., police said.

She was pulled over by police officers on Lombardi Drive a short time later, they said.

Munoz, of Kent Road, will be held for arraignment Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

The county’s Child Protective Services agency has been notified, police said.