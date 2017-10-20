Suffolk County police are asking for the public’s help in finding the two men who committed a robbery at a Brentwood restaurant Sept. 12.

Two men entered the O Pinheirinho Portuguese restaurant, at 836 Suffolk Ave., just before midnight, police said. Police declined to say what proceeds, if any, were taken.

Police released surveillance photos showing two men in hooded shirts, and a picture of a four-door, silver Acura ILX, model years 2013 to 2015, similar to car the suspects used.

Police said anyone with information on the men should call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477, and a reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.