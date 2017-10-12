A Patchogue man was under the influence of drugs Wednesday night when he crashed his work van into the woods along the South Service Road of the Long Island Expressway in Ridge, Suffolk County police said.
Frank Gallina, 37, was placed under arrest about 12 a.m. near Exit 68, police said.
He was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs, police said.
Gallina was not injured in the crash, police said.
Police did not provide other details.
