A Port Jefferson Station woman was arrested on drunken driving and reckless charges after she struck a marked police car while trying to evade officers in Hicksville, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

According to a news release, at about 11:45 p.m. on Monday police saw Caroline H. Iberger, 32, of Old Town Road, “erratically operating” a 2017 Range Rover westbound on Old Country Road.

Police said Iberger refused orders to stop and drove onto Plainview Road where she encountered two marked police vehicles blocking the roadway.

Iberger pulled over but when officers began to approach her on foot she accelerated her SUV toward the officers, causing them to jump out of the way, police said.

Police said Iberger then continued to drive through the area eventually parking the vehicle on a private driveway on Elm Street. An officer parked his marked police vehicle on the street in front of the driveway and approached Iberger at that time, police said.

Iberger “put her vehicle in reverse, and accelerated out of the driveway in further attempt to elude the police and did strike the marked police car,” the release said. Officers arrested Iberger without incident and took her to a local area hospital for evaluation.

No one was injured.

Iberger was charged with driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief, two counts of reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and numerous vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

No arraignment date had been set.