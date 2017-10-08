Nassau County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a male suspect who tried to rob two men at knifepoint early Sunday in North Bellmore.
No injuries were reported.
According to First Squad detectives, the two male victims, ages 19 and 20, heard a loud noise about 12:05 a.m. while at a residence on Cleveland Street and went outside to investigate.
Once the victims were outside, the suspect — who was armed with a pocket knife and wearing a black hooded jacket and a black bandanna — approached them and demanded money, police said.
The victims told the suspect they had nothing and walked away, police said, and the suspect fled on foot southbound on Dewey Avenue.
Police said the 20-year-old victim found all four tires on his vehicle slashed and a headlight smashed.
Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
