A Valley Stream man was arrested Thursday evening after Fifth Precinct officers found him, unconscious, behind the wheel of his running 2018 Nissan pickup truck and had to administer three doses of Narcan to revive him from an apparent drug overdose, Nassau County police said.

Sean Daly, 49, of Dutch Broadway, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation and DWI under Leandra’s Law — the latter after officers discovered a woman and 7-year-old girl in the truck.

The arrest occurred on South Terrace Place and West Merrick Road at 7:55 p.m. Police did not describe the relationship of the woman and girl to Daly, who was transported to a hospital, where he was treated and later released. Police also did not describe the relationship between the woman and the girl.

Leandra’s Law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed when the minivan she was riding in overturned on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009. The law, enacted in November 2009, makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk or impaired by drugs with a child 15 years or younger in the vehicle.

Daly is scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.