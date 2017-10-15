A Westbury man was being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond or a $15,000 cash bail for allegedly impersonating an armed police officer during an incident in Carle Place on Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

According to Nassau County police detectives, at about 4:15 p.m. Anthony Scott, 37, of Parkwood Road, was driving a 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup truck and tried to pull over a male driver on the Northern State Parkway by activating a red and blue flashing light on the dashboard.

The victim stopped at a light at Glen Cove Road/Old Country Road, and when Scott got out of his pickup and walked to the driver’s side window he produced a gold and blue badge in his hand along with a black handgun, police said.

Police said Scott then demanded the victim get out of his vehicle at which point man fled the scene in his vehicle and called police. Police described the victim’s vehicle only as a Volkswagen.

A short time later, Third Precinct police officers found the suspect sitting in his truck on Wetherill Road in Garden City and he was placed under arrest, police said, but the fake police shield and the gun were not recovered.

Police said information about what the suspect’s intentions were after pulling over the victim was not immediately available.

Scott was charged with criminal impersonation and second-degree menacing, and was arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.