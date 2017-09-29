A Maryland woman charged in the January slaying of a Valley Stream man lured the victim into the woods at Massapequa Preserve, where he was killed by MS-13 gang members, police said Friday.

Laura Christina Campos, 28, of Bladensburg, did not respond to reporters’ questions as she was led out of Nassau County police headquarters Friday morning.

Campos was ordered held without bail at her arraignment on a second-degree murder charge in First District Court in Hempstead. She did not enter a plea. Her Legal Aid attorney did not comment.

Police said they are still looking for other suspects, and more arrests are expected.

The victim, Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay, 19, was killed because he was suspected of being a rival gang member — but he was not, police said. He was stabbed and shot multiple times, according to court papers.

Campos picked up Gonzales-Espantzay and two MS-13 gang members in a car on Jan. 28 and drove them to the park, police said.

“She’s being charged with murder second because she was well aware what was going to happen to him,” Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick of the homicide squad said Friday morning. “She lured him into the car with the idea that he would smoke marijuana and eventually have sex with her.”

Campos and the victim did not know each other, having met through someone else, Fitzpatrick said.

Nearly two months later, on March 23, Gonzales-Espantzay’s body was found by a man walking his dog in the park, police said.

The discovery unnerved residents and visitors to the popular 432-acre Peter J. Schmitt Massapequa Preserve, which includes walking and biking trails, and prompted police to install surveillance cameras.

Nassau police arrested two suspected MS-13 gang members, Carlos Portillo, 22, of Hempstead, in July and Kevin Granados-Coreas, 19, of Rosedale, Queens, in August. Both men also were charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Portillo and Granados-Coreas killed Gonzales-Espantzay for “stature” within MS-13, Fitzpatrick said. It was unclear whether Campos was in the park at the time of the slaying, Fitzpatrick said.

The two men “labeled” Gonzales-Espantzay as “an enemy of theirs.”

“They thought he was associated with a rival group, which he was not, but then he basically became a pawn for somebody else to be moving up in stature,” Fitzpatrick said.

Campos, who has no criminal history, was tracked down in Maryland with the assistance of local and federal authorities, Nassau police said.

“Any member of MS-13 that leaves or flees, we will pursue, we will hunt them, and we will arrest them,” Fitzpatrick said, “and we will bring them back to Nassau County for justice.”