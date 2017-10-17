A woman with a knife robbed a North Patchogue Dunkin’ Donuts Monday night, Suffolk police said, and detectives are trying to determine if she committed four recent holdups.

“It may be related,” said Det. Sgt. James Madden of the major case unit. “There are similarities at this point.”

The robber ran off with cash about 8:30 p.m. after holding up the Dunkin’ Donuts at 500 Medford Ave., also known as Route 112, police said. No injuries were reported.

After entering the store, the woman displayed a knife and demanded cash, police said. The suspect then ran away. The suspect was described as approximately 5-1 and wearing a black jacket, dark pants and a black and white scarf, over what appeared to be dirty blonde hair, police said.

Madden said investigators want to see if there are any additional similarities to the robberies of a Farmingville Carvel store about 10 p.m. Friday, and again at 10 p.m. Saturday as well as two additional knifepoint robberies. Details on the other two recent holdups were not immediately available Monday night.

Police were trying to determine if the robberies are connected because in each case, the suspect was a woman with a knife, and the robbery occurred at night.

The two robberies of the same Farmingville Carvel on Horseblock Road appeared to be linked, police said Sunday.

The suspect was described as a woman between 5-2 and 5-5 with a stocky build and long, dark hair. Police said the woman in both Carvel holdups wore a dark, long-sleeved shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.