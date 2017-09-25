Suffolk County police said they are looking for a woman who stole two bearded dragon lizards from a store in Huntington Station last month.
The theft occurred about 1 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Selmer’s Pet Land on East Jericho Turnpike, police said.
The woman was accompanied by two young men, police said.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. Police said a cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
Bearded dragon lizards are popular pets, and cost $30 to $60 for a young lizard and up to $100 for a mature one, according to prices quoted on websites.
