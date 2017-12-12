A car smashed into a house Monday night in Coram and the driver and a passenger fled, Suffolk County police said.

The car crashed through the door of an attached garage and became lodged entirely inside the home on Orleans Green near Ridge Road about 9:05 p.m., police said.

Images from the scene showed tire marks on the lawn leading up to the house.

The driver and passenger have not been found, police said, and no injuries were reported.

