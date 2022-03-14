A Middle Island man was arrested on drug possession and child endangerment charges after police said his car, with four young boys in it, crashed into a sport utility vehicle Sunday evening in Coram.

Suffolk County police said Yonnel Ricketts, 30, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree criminal contempt, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and "numerous" summonses for violation of vehicle and traffic laws. He faces arraignment at a later date.

Police said the boys in the vehicle were aged 12, 13, 14 and 15, and said two were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Two of the boys were released to the custody of a family member at the crash scene, and the other two to a family member at the hospital, police said.

Police did not detail the relationship, if any, of Ricketts to the boys.

Police said Ricketts was driving a 2022 Dodge Challenger westbound on Middle Country Road near Country Club Drive when the car "veered into the center lane" and crashed into a 2014 Cadillac SUV just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the Cadillac, Estaban Lebron, 38, of Coram, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was treated for minor injuries — and released.

Additional details were not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear if Ricketts is represented by counsel.