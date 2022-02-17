One person was killed and another was injured early Thursday in a "home invasion that went bad" in Coram, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.

"It looks like a home invasion that went bad and unfortunately one person was shot and succumbed to his injuries and the other one was beaten with a pistol," Harrison said. "She is cooperating right now and back at the precinct talking to the investigators."

Four men, at least one brandishing a gun, forced their way into a home on Everglades Lane and demanded money, according to Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, the commanding officer of the Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad.

Eric Westby, a 46-year-old man who lives at the house, was killed, police said. The other victim, a woman who also lives there, was pistol-whipped, Beyrer said. Residents of the home called 911 at 3:45 a.m., Beyrer said.

Westby, was taken to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was treated for her injuries at a hospital.

Beyrer said the perpetrators fled with money and may have also seized drugs from the home. The suspects fled in an unknown directon, and police do not have a description of their vehicle.

The home may have been targeted by the perpetrators "for some type of narcotics," Harrison said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Beyrer said there was no indication that the perpetrators knew the victims.

"It does not appear that they knew these people but they might have had information from someone else," Bayrer said.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims. The man who was fatallyshot and the woman who was beaten with the pistol were husband and wife, Beyrer said. The woman’s 70-year-old father and a man in his 20s also resided in the house.

"We are going to need the community’s help," Harrison said. "If anybody had any information, we ask them to call 1-800-220-TIPS."

With Cecilia Dowd and James Carbone