A Coram man with 33 bench warrants for larceny is in custody and facing 43 charges, most in connection with thefts at Suffolk retail stores, police said.

Acting on a tip, Fifth Precinct Officer Eric Cox arrested Matthew Verderosa, 25, about 11 a.m. Saturday after the suspect left the Midway Motel on Medford Avenue in Patchogue and fled, authorities said. Cox took Verderosa into custody after a brief foot pursuit, according to police.

Verderosa faces the following charges: third-degree burglary in connection with stealing merchandise from a Patchogue Home Depot on Feb. 4; fourth-degree grand larceny for stealing items from a Bay Shore Dick’s Sporting Goods on Jan. 18; Seven counts of petit larceny; seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, and 33 bench warrants in connection with other larcenies.

He was held overnight at the Fifth Precinct in Patchogue and is scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.