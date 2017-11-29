TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 43° Good Evening
Clear 43° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Coram man convicted of manslaughter in girlfriend’s death

By Valerie Bauman  valerie.bauman@newsday.com @valeriereports
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Coram man was convicted Wednesday of causing the death of his children’s mother during a party at her Central Islip home in July, authorities said.

Bryan Bethea, 30, was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and faces 5 to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 10. The jury acquitted him of first-degree manslaughter.

“We’re very pleased with the jury returning a not guilty verdict on the sole count in the indictment, manslaughter first-degree,” said Michael Brown, Bethea’s Central Islip-based attorney.

Brown said he and his client are weighing whether to appeal the lesser manslaughter conviction.

Suffolk County prosecutors said Bethea wrapped both arms around the victim, Shantel Scott, 27, lifted her in the air and dropped her on the ground during an argument. Bethea then slapped his girlfriend after she got up off the ground, causing her head to hit a wall, prosecutors said.

Scott later went to sleep and never regained consciousness. She was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said she suffered a fractured skull and internal bleeding.

Valerie Bauman is in her third year covering Huntington for Newsday, including town and village governments and local school districts.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Hempstead school board Trustee Randy Stith and Jack LI school board majority vows to be inclusive
Town of Hempstead Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen and three Officials: Swearing-in ceremony to be public
Beside her husband James, Barbara O'Brien of Stony Remains of pilot shot down in WWII come to LI
Councilman Timothy Tenke is on his way to Judge: No recount, 3 vote margin decides race
President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the Senate votes to begin debate on GOP tax overhaul
Daniel Heaney, in front of his Merrick home Among Nassau tax assessment winners, some lost out
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE