A Suffolk County judge ordered Dimitri Robert — accused of fatally shooting his younger brother outside their family’s Coram home as relatives and police officers watched — held without bail during an arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Robert, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 17-year-old brother Devontay Robert. He was arraigned Wednesday before Judge James F. Matthews.

Robert, who has no known address, shot Devontay at about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday as the teenager sat in the front passenger seat of a car outside the home on Judith Drive, Suffolk County police said. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Devontay graduated from Longwood High School earlier this year, a spokeswoman for the Longwood Central School District confirmed.

“The Longwood School community is saddened to learn about the tragic passing of one of our 2019 graduates, Devontay Robert,” the district said in a statement. “Grief counselors are available for those who need assistance during this difficult time. We share our deepest heartfelt condolences with his family and loved ones.”

Dimitri Robert has an extensive criminal record, prosecutors said, including multiple felony drug charges. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. Prosecutors said Robert also once threatened a person with a shotgun.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Sixth Precinct responded to a call of a man threatening his mother and other family members, prosecutors said. When the cops arrived, they saw Robert holding a gun and his younger brother sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle parked in front of the Judith Drive home. Robert ran toward the driver’s side of the vehicle and shot his brother in the head, prosecutors said.

Robert dropped the weapon and attempted to flee the scene, but he was apprehended by officers, prosecutors said.