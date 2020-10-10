A 19-year-old man was shot in his side while standing on a street in Coram on Friday night, and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Suffolk police said.

The shooting occurred while the man, whose identity was not released, was standing in front of 101 Aycock Place at about 10:10 p.m, police said.

Anyone who might help investigators should call 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.