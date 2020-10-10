TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Morning
SEARCH
65° Good Morning
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Log in
Long IslandCrime

Man, 19, shot in Coram, Suffolk police say

A 19-year-old man was taken to a local

A 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital Friday night after he was shot in front of 101 Aycock Place in Coram, Suffolk police said. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A 19-year-old man was shot in his side while standing on a street in Coram on Friday night, and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Suffolk police said.

The shooting occurred while the man, whose identity was not released, was standing in front of 101 Aycock Place at about 10:10 p.m, police said.

Anyone who might help investigators should call 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone in Brentwood Sept. Brown: For Bellone, a budget delayed for federal help denied
Danielle Donnelly, a music teacher for schools in Teachers adjust, find innovative ways to teach
Perry Fuchs teaches his astronomy class at Plainege Teaching in this new normal is anything but normal, teachers say
NuHealth, which runs Nassau University Medical Center in NIFA consultants: NuHealth deficit could hit $197 million
Environmentalists say seismic airgun blasts can prevent whales Permits for seismic blasting in Atlantic Ocean to expire
FDNY member Matthew McDevitt, who died last year, FDNY firefighter memorialized during online ceremony
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search