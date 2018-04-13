TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Woman stabbed in apparent domestic dispute in Coram

Scene of stabbing in an apparent domestic dispute

Scene of stabbing in an apparent domestic dispute in Coram. Photo Credit: T.J. Lambui/ LiHotShots

By Newsday Staff
A woman was stabbed in an apparent domestic dispute Friday morning in Coram, leaving her seriously injured, police said.

A man was in custody, Suffolk County police said. His relationship to the victim was not disclosed.

The stabbing happened at about 9:30 a.m. in a residence on Country Club Drive, police said.

The woman was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for her serious injuries, police said.

