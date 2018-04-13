Cops: Woman stabbed in apparent domestic dispute in Coram
A woman was stabbed in an apparent domestic dispute Friday morning in Coram, leaving her seriously injured, police said.
A man was in custody, Suffolk County police said. His relationship to the victim was not disclosed.
The stabbing happened at about 9:30 a.m. in a residence on Country Club Drive, police said.
The woman was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for her serious injuries, police said.
